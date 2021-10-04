Here’s where to get freebies and deals for National Taco Day on Monday

(WGHP) — National Taco Day is Monday and many restaurants around the country are offering discounts as well as freebies.
Here’s a list of freebies and deals courtesy of Offers.com:
- 7-Eleven: National Taco Day is probably the best day of all to be loyal. For example, at 7-Eleven, if you are a loyal 7REWARDS member, you can get your mitts on 10 mini tacos for just $1. Want it delivered? There’s a deal for that. Buy your first order of mini tacos through the 7-Eleven app and get your second order FREE.
- Abuelo’s: Available through Oct. 31, enjoy 15% off takeout and curbside orders when placed on the Abuelo’s website or through the Abuelo’s app. Just use the code 15%OFF to get your tacos to go and on sale.
- Chuy’s: Here’s the deal: Purchase any entrée at Chuy’s and, for just $1, they’ll toss in your choice of either a Crispy or Soft, Ground Beef Taco. And because they get a little confused about their holidays over at Chuy’s, you’ll also be able to talk them into adding a tequila floater to your margarita for just $1. Who needs a National Margarita Day when National Taco Day takes such good care of us?
- Del Taco: Mixing things up with National Quesadilla Day, the folks at Del Taco decided that for National Taco Day, they’d gift their new Del Yeah! Rewards members with a free Stuffed Quesadilla Taco with any purchase they make on Oct. 4. No need to wrap it. Thanks.
- Fuzzy’s Taco Shop: Enjoy all-day, $1.50 tacos at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop on Oct. 4 in honor of National Taco Day. Since some deals, like this one, are extremely generous, there has to be some sort of limit. For this offer, it excludes fajita, shrimp, and Mahi, including California Heat, Citrus Heat Mahi, and Queso Shrimpico. Additionally, online ordering, where available, will be limited to a 10-taco maximum. Still a terrific taco deal, though.
- Jack in the Box: In exchange for providing your mobile number and agreeing to let them send you text messages, Jack in the Box will give you two free tacos. A fair exchange, in our opinion.
- Taco Bell: In honor of National Taco Day, place a Taco Bell order of $15 or more on GrubHub and get $5 off.