LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas high school student died Thursday after suffering a “medical emergency” during an athletic event, according to the school’s principal.

“Staff immediately began providing medical aid and continued until paramedics arrived,” Ian Salzman, principal of Desert Oasis High School, said in an email sent to students’ families. “It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that the student passed away.”

The student was identified as 16-year-old Ashari Hughes by the Clark County Coroner’s office. Her cause and manner of death were not immediately released.

Salzman urged parents to monitor their children for any signs of grief or behavioral changes and to get help if needed. He said the district’s Crisis Response Team would be available for anyone who needs their services.

“The school and the entire district mourn the loss of this young life,” he wrote in the email.

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara released the following statement Friday morning: