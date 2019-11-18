Hit delete! It’s National Unfriend Day

(CNN Newsource) – Go ahead and hit delete. Sunday is National Unfriend Day.

Jimmy Kimmel declared November 17 National Facebook Unfriend Day to inspire people to tidy-up their social media accounts.

Social media use can interfere with sleep, mental health or daily responsibilities.

Some psychologists say ‘unfriending’ certain people can be a good solution to those problems.

Clearing out your connections can make more room in your newsfeed for people you’re close with which can be a more rewarding way to use social media.