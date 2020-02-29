Homes frozen over along Lake Erie in Western New York

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WROC) — When you hear beach life, you probably don’t think of this.
Frozen: Surreal sight along Lake Erie south of Buffalo in Hamburg. Gives new meaning to the term “beach life”. @news4buffalo @News_8 @EricSnitilWx @JamesGilbertWX @wnywxguy @spann @JimCantore @StephanieAbrams @wxbywilliams @StormHour #DigitalFirst #NexstarNation pic.twitter.com/srpZqpe0uQ— John Kucko (@john_kucko) February 29, 2020
These waterfront homes in Hamburg, New York have turned into a scene akin to Narnia.
48 hours of battering winds has created this otherworldly scene.
Welcome to Narnia: Two days of gale force winds along Lake Erie have iced over many of the homes along the beach in Hamburg, NY. @news4buffalo @News_8 @EricSnitilWx @JamesGilbertWX @wnywxguy @spann @JimCantore @StephanieAbrams @StormHour @NatalieKucko pic.twitter.com/uMvIdVWMGz— John Kucko (@john_kucko) February 29, 2020
It’s a surreal sight, but two straight days of gale force winds create these kinds of conditions.
19 Days Until Spring: Until then—-well, you know. This along Lake Erie near Buffalo (Hamburg) may take until May to melt. @news4buffalo @News_8 @spann @JimCantore @StephanieAbrams @wxbywilliams @StormHour @TomNiziol @GarofaloWX @Ginger_Zee #DigitalFirst #NexstarNation pic.twitter.com/EsvTl0ofxq— John Kucko (@john_kucko) February 29, 2020
(Information from RochesterFirst.com)