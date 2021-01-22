LAUGHLIN, Nev. (KLAS) — A 20-year-old man accused of stealing property from hotel guests took pairs of women’s underwear and left a note with his phone number, police documents said.

Police responded to a burglary at the Riverside Hotel Casino that had occurred Saturday, Jan. 16. Officers learned a housekeeper, later identified as Trevor Savok of Fort Mohave, Arizona, stole property and clothing items from guests, police said.

A group of girls staying at the property told police they had returned to their hotel room after a soccer tournament to find a note that said, “Text me if you want your panties back.” The note also had a phone number on it and a hand-drawn heart, the arrest report said. A set of AirPods was also missing, police said.

Savok had been assigned to service the room and the number left on the note was the phone number listed in his employee records, police said.

When police contacted Savok, he admitted to taking the wireless earbuds, but not the underwear, investigators said.

Savok also demanded nude photos from the victims in return for their belongings, police said.

Savok faces charges of burglary, extortion, use or permitting a minor as subject of sex portrayal and child abuse or neglect. The girls’ ages were not released.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims. Anyone who may have been a victim

of Savok or has information about his crimes is urged to contact the Sexual Assault Section at (702) 828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or leave a tip on the website.

(Information from 8NewsNow.com)