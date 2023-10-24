SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Are you ready to buy raffle tickets and win fun prizes while helping a local nonprofit organization raise money for The Salvation Army?

The Greater Shreveport Chamber Leadership Class of 2023 voted to donate money to The Salvation Army to help the organization update its playground, restock its family room, and continue helping the needy. To raise funds for S.A., the chamber is selling tickets for a raffle beginning on Oct. 19.

The drawing will be held on Nov. 14.

Raffle prizes include a 2-night weekend getaway for you and your friends in a 6-bedroom, 4-bath home that sleeps 10 on Lake Desoto, a $400 tree service, a tailgating griddle donated by McInnis Brothers Construction, Inc., a Yuengling Solo Stove and a Budweiser “Golds of Honor” Golf Bat, donated by Eagle Distributing.

Tickets to the raffle can be purchased for $5 each on the chamber website, or you can buy your tickets from any of the leadership participants.

Donations to the cause are also welcome.