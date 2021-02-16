How do you combine Mardi Gras and winter weather? One Louisiana couple has the answer.

SHREVEPORT, La. – A Louisiana couple came up with a way to combine Mardi Gras and winter weather.

During the time of COVID-19 and ice storms, Mardi Gras is still… Mardi Gras.

On Fat Tuesday, we celebrate good ole’ Louisiana ingenuity and sense of humor.

In the Northern United States, when it snows, people break out chains and put them on their vehicles to get around town.

Brian McNew, the originator of the ‘Louisiana snow chains,’ said he and his wife, Suzette, had something similar in mind while staying festive.

Suzette is from Houma and said Mardi Gras is in her blood. That is when she and Brian decided to put Mardi Gras beads on a tire.

With many beads on-hand and no Mardi Gras festivities, the couple created a viral sensation overnight.

Brian hopes that this Mardi Gras moment will bring a laugh to anyone who sees it.

Brian asks that everyone be kind and courteous to each other and let the good times roll!

(BRPROUD contributed to this report)