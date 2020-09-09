How homeowners are using extra time inside to improve their houses

LUBBOCK, Texas – Millennials are getting handier around the home since lockdown measures began, according to new research.

In fact, a poll of homeowners found that compared to other generations, millennials have been the busiest, with 81% having tackled a home improvement project since March.

65 percent of those polled said a project was done to save money while 49 percent simply needed something to keep themselves busy while being in lockdown.

Overall, the average homeowner has already attempted four different home improvement projects since March — guesstimating a savings of over $160 just by trying a project themselves.

All this, without the help of an outside contractor (47 percent opted not to), taking these homeowners from DIY-ers to “figure it out yourself-ers.”

From painting in the house (32 percent) and working on landscaping projects outside (29 percent) to re-caulking (27 percent) and re-tiling kitchens and bathrooms (24 percent), homeowners have kept themselves busy these past six months.

73 percent of those who tackled a home improvement project on their own revealed that afterward they felt resilient enough to keep taking on more projects and 67 percent of homeowners look forward to tackling more projects in the future.

71 percent of homeowners still say their home is a ‘work in progress’.

It’s no wonder that half of the homeowners surveyed (50 percent) plan on doing a DIY home improvement project before the end of this year.

29 percent plan to work on landscaping projects outside, while 57 percent plan on taking on projects ahead of the holiday season.

HOME IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS AMERICANS TACKLED DURING COVID-19

1. Painting in the house 32 percent

2. Working on landscaping project outside 29 percent

3. Re-caulking 27 percent

4. Re-tiling kitchen or bathroom 24 percent

5. Plumbing 23 percent

10 HOME IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS AMERICANS LOOK FORWARD TO CREATING FOR THE HOLIDAYS

1. New lighting system

2. Bathroom renovation

3. Kitchen renovation

4. Fill a driveway crack

5. Create handmade gifts

6. Improving patio landscape

7. Complete woodworking projects

8. Replacing flooring

9. Replace the windows

10. Replacing countertops