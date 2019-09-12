Hunters recall unique encounter in the Taos mountains

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Close encounters of the alien kind, in the Taos mountains? Two New Mexico hunters are still trying to make sense of what they saw.

A rare sighting in the Taos mountains turned an opening day hunt for elk, into something out of this world. Bowhunters Josh Brinkley and Daniel Lucero say they were hunting on Pot Mountain when they encountered what they believe were extraterrestrial beings.

“They definitely look more like spacemen than like your E.T.- looking aliens,” says Josh Brinkley.

Brinkley says the first day of the hunt, he spotted what he thought were two hunters. “We have little shapes on the right and left side of them, oversized heads, kind of black torsos,” Brinkley says.

Then the next day, both men came across what looked like a movie set. “I thought it was like a base camp or something catering,” Brinkley says.

As they drove closer to the 100-foot-long structure, “the road just dipped down a little bit for a couple seconds, [then] gone,” Brinkley says.

Their movie set theory quickly changed. “There’s no way a truck or trailer pulled it away. It doesn’t just disappear like that,” Lucero says.

The men say the experience has opened their eyes and changed their beliefs about aliens. “It actually happened to a couple of guys who really don’t believe in much,” Brinkley says.

The hunters did report the sighting to the National UFO Reporting Center. The director says they do believe the report is credible.