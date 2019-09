TAMPA (WFLA) — The Hurricane Hunters traveled into the eye of the storm Saturday night and returned with majestic images from Hurricane Dorian’s eye.

The crew returned to Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi early Sunday morning. They shared these photographs from their trip:

Hurricane Dorian remains a very strong Category 4 storm with 150 maximum sustained winds.

Editorial note: Hurricane Dorian is a Category 5 hurricane as of September 2, Monday morning.