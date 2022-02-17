UPDATE (10:04 p.m.) — Illinois State Police (ISP) have released updated information about the multi-vehicle crash on I-39 near El Paso Thursday.

According to an ISP press release, the preliminary investigation indicates that 19 commercial motor vehicles and nine passenger vehicles were involved in a property damage crash.

Numerous other vehicles slid off the road but were not damaged.

Several of the commercial vehicle loads were spilled on and around the roadway.

12 tow trucks are on the scene and will be assisting with clean-up that will be occurring overnight.

At 6:35 p.m. ISP and local law enforcement escorted all motorists to a warming center.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

All lanes of I39 from milepost 5 to 22 are expected to remain closed well into Friday, Feb. 18.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

BLOOMINGTON/NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple agencies are reporting a major crash.

According to police, I39 southbound is expected to be closed for about 12 hours.

Video courtesy of Becky Van Hoveln

The Normal Police Department posted on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon that 1-39 was closed at El Paso.

Video courtesy of Chad Gubitz

The Illinois State Police are on scene at the “mass collision” on I-39, near mile marker 14. The crash is reported to be several hundred yards long and involves about 100 vehicles.







An Illinois State Patrol squad car has been struck on the scene, but no injuries have been reported.