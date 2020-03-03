‘If I do get Coronavirus I’m attending every MAGA rally I can’; Denver councilwoman quotes ‘solidarity’ to tweet

DENVER– Denver Councilwoman Candi Cdebaca is getting major blowback over a controversial tweet sent on Friday.

Cdebaca quoted a tweet that said, “For the record, if I do get the coronavirus I’m attending every MAGA rally I can.”

Cdebaca responded and quoted the tweet by saying, “#Solidarity Yaaaas!!”

The tweet has received thousands of replies.

CdeBaca’s office released the following statement in response to the tweet.

Councilwoman CdeBaca made a sarcastic tweet on Twitter to call attention to the Trump administration’s downplaying of the Coronavirus outbreak as a “hoax” no more dangerous than the common flu. Rather than conservative outlets making a four-day-old Tweet their focus on Super Tuesday, they should focus their energy on demanding a competent Federal response to this public health crisis instead.

The Colorado Republican Party released the following statement in response to Cdebaca’s tweet.