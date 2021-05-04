‘I’m just a pervert, what can I say?’: Church turned palace of ‘Forbidden Love’ for sale in California

(NEXSTAR) – “It’s all wrong, I’m going straight to hell,” says Anna Nicole Marquez, a music producer and owner of what she’s deemed the “Forbidden Church of Love.”

The property, located in the quirky desert community of Joshua Tree, California, is devoted to all things kink and taboo.

There’s a sex swing. There’s a bondage room. It’s covered in red and velvet. And it’s for sale for $425,000.

“I’m just a pervert, what can I say?” said Marquez, laughing.

Marquez said the property was initially a Methodist church. She had a different — ahem — perspective for the 1,050-sq.-ft., one-bedrrom, one-bathroom property.

“The pastor that sold it to me said, ‘I’d love to come see what you did with it,” Marquez recounted. She told him it was still under-construction.

Marquez currently rents the property on Airbnb — where she says books up quickly.