In an upside-down summer, ‘Jaws,’ ‘E.T.’ are hits again

This image released by Universal Pictures shows, from left, Laura Dern, Joseph Mazzello and Sam Neill in a scene from the 1993 film “Jurassic Park.” With all major new releases postponed until at least Labor Day weekend due to the pandemic, summer moviegoing has belonged to the classics. “Jurassic Park” has led them all with a bit more than $3 million in ticket sales this summer, according to several people who have seen box-office grosses. (Universal Pictures via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — When historians look back on the top films at the box office in the summer of 2020, they may feel like they’ve slipped into a time warp, or maybe “Back to the Future.”

Over the second weekend in July, “Empire Strikes Back” — 40 years after it was first released — was again No. 1. “Ghostbusters” claimed the July 4th weekend, 36 years after opening.

Over the June 19-21 weekend and 27 years after it last led the box office, “Jurassic Park” again ruled theaters. In a pandemic that has resurrected all kinds of vintage pastimes, from puzzles to drive-ins, even the blockbusters are retro.

