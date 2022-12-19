WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The House Select Committee investigating the violent attacks at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, will hold its final meeting Monday, with House lawmakers expected to recommend that the Justice Department bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.

The recommendations from the panel would be seen as largely symbolic and the committee will be dissolved on Jan. 3, 2023, when the new Republican-led House takes over.

However, lawmakers on the panel hope it would put pressure on Attorney General Merrick Garland and Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is conducting an investigation into Jan. 6 and Trump’s actions.

The House’s Jan. 6 investigation has involved nearly 12 hearings and testimony from more than 1,000 witnesses.

Watch the final meeting at 1 p.m. ET in the player above.