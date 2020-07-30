Indiana officer dies in off-duty motorcycle crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department died Tuesday in an off-duty motorcycle crash in Morgan County, according to IMPD.

The officer has been identified as Justin Keehn.

Around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, responders were called to Landersdale Road and Cox Road in regards to the crash.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department says Keehn was traveling westbound on Landersdale Road when the driver of a pickup truck turned onto Landersdale Road and into Keehn’s path. Keehn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Justin will be remembered as a loving husband and father and a dedicated public servant. He joined IMPD in 2015 and quickly became a rising star of North District, where he always seemed to be at the right place at the right time. Justin was known for being a proactive officer who cared for those he served and those he worked with, and who demonstrated a commitment to our community. We are grateful for his service. May he rest in peace. IMPD Chief Randal Taylor

(Fox59 Web contributed to this report)