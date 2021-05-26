Indictment against former Trump advisor Steve Bannon is dismissed

FILE – In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, speaks with reporters in New York after pleading not guilty to charges that he ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme to build a southern border wall. Trump is expected to pardon Bannon, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, as part of a flurry of last-minute clemency action that appears to be still in flux in the last hours of his presidency. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has dismissed an indictment against Steve Bannon over the objection of prosecutors who say it should stand despite ex-President Donald Trump’s decision to pardon his former chief strategist.

The dismissal Tuesday came in a written decision by U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres.

She said it wasn’t the practice of the Manhattan federal courts to remove a defendant from a case’s docket without resolving the indictment.

Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist, had pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he and three others defrauded donors in a $25 million fund to build a wall along the nation’s southern border.