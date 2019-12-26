Indonesia ends search for victims of bus crash; 35 dead

In this photo released by the National Search And Rescue Agency (BASARNAS), rescuers remove the body of a victim of a bus accident in Pagaralam, Indonesia, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. A number of people were killed when the passenger bus plunged into the ravine on Sumatra island after its brakes apparently malfunctioned, police said Tuesday. (BASARNAS via AP)

Indonesian authorities are ending their search for victims on a bus that plunged into a ravine after its brakes apparently malfunctioned, killing at least 35 people and injuring 13 others.

The accident occurred just before midnight Monday on a winding road on Sumatra island. The bus fell into a 80-meter (262-foot) -deep ravine and crashed into a fast-flowing river after the driver lost control of the vehicle in an area with a number of sharp declines.

A preliminary investigation shows the bus was traveling downhill at high speed, causing the brake pads to overheat and not work properly.