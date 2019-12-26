Indonesia ends search for victims of bus crash; 35 dead

Indonesian authorities are ending their search for victims on a bus that plunged into a ravine after its brakes apparently malfunctioned, killing at least 35 people and injuring 13 others.
The accident occurred just before midnight Monday on a winding road on Sumatra island. The bus fell into a 80-meter (262-foot) -deep ravine and crashed into a fast-flowing river after the driver lost control of the vehicle in an area with a number of sharp declines.
A preliminary investigation shows the bus was traveling downhill at high speed, causing the brake pads to overheat and not work properly.