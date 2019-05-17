Internet sensation Grumpy Cat has died at age 7

MORRISTOWN, Ariz. (ABC NEWS) — The world is saying goodbye to one of the most popular animals of all-time: Grumpy Cat.

The famous kitty who had millions of followers on social media has died at the age of 7, her family announced Friday on Instagram.

“Grumpy Cat encountered complications from a recent urinary tract infection that unfortunately became too much to overcome,” the family wrote. “She passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, May 14 at home in the arms of her mommy.”

“Grumpy cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world,” the family continued. “Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere.”

With her unique face and adorable personality, Grumpy Cat became a sensation years back that turned into the meme seen round the world. She has been seen posing for pics with the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Stan Lee and more A-list stars.

Over the years fans have posted so many memes to count, but they always had the same, goofy thread – that Grumpy Cat disliked everything in the sweetest, most satirical way.

Fans have begun sharing some of her most classic memes like “Can you feel the love tonight? No” and “I watched a vampire movie once. My favorite character was the sun.”

The memes were always in good fun.

Everyone can agree that she was a part of a loving family and we wish them all the best in dealing with this substantial loss. Animals are absolutely family.

(Story from ABC News)