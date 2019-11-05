Iowa fire chief accused of driving ambulance while intoxicated

GRAND JUNCTION, Iowa (WHO) — The Grand Junction fire chief is accused of driving a patient to a hospital while intoxicated.

Thomas Launderville is charged with operating while intoxicated (OWI). The police report shows a sergeant with the Jefferson Police Department noticed Launderville slurring his words over the radio. Sergeant Shane Jones said when he arrived at the Greene County Medical Center, Launderville smelled of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet. Launderville told police he had three to four beers, but he refused to take a field sobriety test. Launderville was arrested and a breath test placed his blood alcohol level at .21, which is nearly triple the legal limit of .08.

This is Launderville’s second OWI.