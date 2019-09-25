iPhone lost in river still works 1 year later

SOUTH CAROLINA (WKRN/CNN) — If you’ve ever wondered if those waterproof cellphone cases really work, the answer seem to be a resounding yes!

A diver in South Carolina discovered a phone that had been on the bottom of a river for more than a year — and it powered on right away.

Michael Bennet likes to search for sunken treasure. He’s used to finding lost golf balls and shark teeth for his YouTube channel “Nugget Noggin.”

One of his latest discoveries was found in the Edisto River.

“I came across something that looked kind of like a rope maybe attached to car keys, and when I pulled it up, I seen a phone inside of a waterproof case and I’m like no way, this is unbelievable,” said Bennett.

The phone belonged to Erica Bennett.

“On June 19th 2018 last year, we went on a river float with the family,” explained Erica Bennett.

While getting out of her float, the iPhone went into the river along with text messages she’d saved from her late father.

She thought they were lost forever.

“We charged the phone. When it turned on it had a passcode. So you couldn’t get inside,” said Michael Bennett.

So he got a little tech savvy.

“I put the SIM card inside a different phone, I was able to get the contact information of the owner.”

The phone’s screen is kind of dark but the lost messages brightened her day.

“It was kind of emotional because the last thing I have from him is saying ‘hey I’m playing phone tag with you, so I just figured I just text you, how are you feeling?’ And I think he had called me after that. I’m pretty sure it was Father’s Day,” said Erica Bennett.

She said the phone was in a chargeable case, which also still works. She is now transferring all her important files to her new phone.