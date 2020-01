WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A conservative American activist and Steve Bannon protege has lost a defamation case against a Polish journalist who described him as “Trump's man” and someone who by association was indirectly linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Matthew Tyrmand, a 38-year-old American with Polish roots, has written for Breitbart and is a board member of the organization Project Veritas, which carries out undercover stings against liberal and mainstream media.