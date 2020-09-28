Iraqi military: 5 dead, 2 wounded in Baghdad rocket attack

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s military says five Iraqi civilians have been killed and two severely wounded after a Katyusha rocket hit near Baghdad airport.

The rocket targeted the international airport but struck a residential home close by on Monday, a military statement said.

The attack is the latest in a spate of rocket and mortar attacks to target the American presence in Iraq, including the U.S. Embassy in the heavily fortified Green Zone.

A statement from the military described the attack as a “cowardly crime” perpetrated by “criminal gangs” with the aim of creating chaos and terrorizing people.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)