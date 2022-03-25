DALLAS (KDAF) — If you have cat allergies, you may wanna be on alert. It’s kitten season.

Kitten season refers to the period of time between March and October when you see an increase in the amount of kittens being born. This is because, while cats can give birth all year, it is easier for them to reproduce when the weather is warmer and days are longer, according to Operation Kindness.

If you do end up finding a stray kitten, City of Arlington officials have released a handy guide of steps to take, on Twitter.

Photo courtesy City of Arlington.

According to officials here are the steps you should take when finding a kitten.