(WTVO) — Your co-worker sitting near you is at it again.

Talking nonstop, chewing loudly and sucking up to the boss, well today you can finally stop the fake smiling and get some relief, because it’s National Slap Your Annoying Coworker Day.

It happens every October 23rd.

National Today lists activities that you can do to celebrate the day, like watching a Three Stooges marathon. They say you can’t “dissect the science of slapping without the Three Stooges.”

Remember to celebrate this day with caution, and you can’t go slapping anyone you don’t like. Celebrate the spirit of the day and keep it to coworkers.