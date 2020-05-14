Jeff Bezos could become world’s first trillionaire as coronavirus pushes Amazon profits

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire.

That’s according to Comparisun, a company that allows small- to medium-sized firms to compare business products.

Their projection shows Bezos reaching trillionaire status by 2026.

The company said their projection is based on taking the average percentage of yearly growth over the past five years and applying it to future years.

As of Thursday, Bezos’ net worth was estimated at $143 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, which tracks the worth of the world’s richest people daily.

Compared to last year, Bezos’ worth has surged by more than $28 billion.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Amazon has continued to thrive as more people turn to online shopping.

In recent weeks, however, protests have been held at several Amazon warehouses as workers call for better safety precautions as they work to meet the surge in demand.

Amazon has released the following statement in response, in part: