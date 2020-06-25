Jeffrey Epstein victim compensation program set to launch

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 15: Attorney David Boies, representing several alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein, arrives at federal court for a bail hearing for Jeffrey Epstein, July 15, 2019 in New York City. Epstein is charged with having operated a sex trafficking ring in which he abused dozens of underage girls. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Those who have come forward as victims of Jeffrey Epstein can begin filing claims Thursday to be compensated, according to Epstein’s estate.

The multimillionaire financier died in federal prison in August awaiting trial. He was accused of sexually abusing underage girls and running a sex trafficking ring.

The victims can now be compensated by his estate funds, according to Epstein Victims’ Compensation Program.

Jordana Feldman, who worked with the September 11 Victim Compensation Fund, is spearheading the program.

According to court documents, she will vet claims and decide how much money each person is awarded. Any victim who accepts compensation, concedes the right to any future litigation against Epstein’s estate, according to the compensation program.

