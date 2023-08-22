Zorro Ranch, one of several properties owned by Jeffrey Epstein, is listed at $27.5 million. (KRQE Sky News 13)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jeffrey Epstein’s roughly 8,000-acre Zorro Ranch in New Mexico sold for an undisclosed amount earlier this month, according to Nexstar’s KRQE.

The ranch was sold to San Rafael Ranch, LLC, and a new warranty deed was recorded on August 16. The sprawling property was listed for sale for $27.5 million, according to the Santa Fe County Clerks’ office.

KRQE obtained documents that confirmed the change of ownership from Cypress Inc. to San Rafael Ranch, LLC. Records show Epstein and the Zorro trust bought the ranch from the Gary King family, then built his 33,339-square-foot mansion there in the ’90s.

Two years ago, KRQE Investigates uncovered a fake warranty deed connected to the Epstein property in New Mexico. The Florida man associated with the fake deed later faced a federal indictment for allegedly hiring a hitman.

On Tuesday, an attorney for the Epstein estate confirmed to KRQE the sale of the Zorro ranch property.