Jelani Day’s cause of death is drowning, coroner says

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch has released the cause of death of Jelani Day Monday.

“After consideration of the currently known circumstances surrounding his death, based upon review of the extensive available investigation, medical, and dental information, and after postmortem examination with multiple ancillary and special studies, the cause of death of this positively identified 25-year-old, male, Jelani Jesse Javonte Day, is drowning,” Ploch stated in a press release.

Ploch also stated that there was no sign of any antemortem injuries, such as manual strangulation, an assault or altercation, sharp, blunt, or gunshot injuries.

The manner in which Day went into the Illinois River remains unknown.

Peru Police Department, LaSalle Police Department, Bloomington Police Department, LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, and the Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate the case.