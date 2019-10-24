Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez donate year’s worth of food to Tennessee elementary school

JACKSBORO, Tennessee — Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have your feel-good story of the day.

The famous couple donated a year’s worth of food to Jacksboro Elementary School in Tennessee, Lopez announced on Instagram Wednesday.

Jacksboro Elementary first got in the news earlier in October when a teacher posted about having to purchase food for students that didn’t have enough.

Lopez and Rodriguez heard the story and felt the need to pitch in.

“We are happy to be in business with partners who also believe no child should EVER have to go to sleep hungry,” Lopez wrote. “Everyone should have access to delicious, nutritious food. This was my favorite moment of the month and it’s one of the best things we’ve been able to do.”

The meals will come from Tiller & Hatch, a company that the 3-time American League MVP and pop star are part owners of.