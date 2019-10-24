Breaking News
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez donate year’s worth of food to Tennessee elementary school

National

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

JACKSBORO, Tennessee — Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have your feel-good story of the day.

The famous couple donated a year’s worth of food to Jacksboro Elementary School in Tennessee, Lopez announced on Instagram Wednesday.

Jacksboro Elementary first got in the news earlier in October when a teacher posted about having to purchase food for students that didn’t have enough.

Lopez and Rodriguez heard the story and felt the need to pitch in.

“We are happy to be in business with partners who also believe no child should EVER have to go to sleep hungry,” Lopez wrote. “Everyone should have access to delicious, nutritious food. This was my favorite moment of the month and it’s one of the best things we’ve been able to do.”

When we heard about the students and amazing teachers at Jacksboro Elementary in Tennessee, we knew we had to help.  We heard teachers were helping students bring home food when they didn't have enough.  When we saw this story, it brought tears not just to my eyes, but Alex's as well!  I don’t know if you guys know, but Alex and I are part owners in a company called Tiller & Hatch, and we decided to donate a years worth of of their yummy, healthy meals, for the students and their school’s food pantry. 🍽✨ This is why being a business owner, and having actual ownership in companies (not licensing), is so important to me and Alex, especially as Latinos. It's about showing our community, this is what life can be. You can take charge and take ownership. It allows us to have a say in creating things that make people's lives better and have partners that share our passion for giving back. Because giving back and being there for others is really what matters most ❤️❤️❤️ We are happy to be in business with partners who also believe no child should EVER have to go to sleep hungry. Everyone should have access to delicious, nutritious food. This was my favorite moment of the month and it’s one of the best things we’ve been able to do. @tillerandhatch #tillerandhatch

The meals will come from Tiller & Hatch, a company that the 3-time American League MVP and pop star are part owners of.

