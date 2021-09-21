Judge sets March trial for 5 men in Michigan governor plot

FILE – This photo combo shows from top left, Kaleb Franks, Brandon Caserta, Adam Dean Fox, and bottom left, Daniel Harris, Barry Croft, and Ty Garbin. A federal judge on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, said he would postpone the Oct. 12 trial of five men accused of planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. A new date wasn’t immediately set, but U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker suggested the trial might get pushed to February or March. A sixth man, Ty Garbin, pleaded guilty and was recently sentenced to slightly more than six years in prison. He’s expected to be a major witness for the government at trial. (Kent County Sheriff via AP File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A judge has set a March 8 trial for five men accused of planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker set the new date Monday after defense lawyers seeking more time to prepare asked him to postpone an October trial. Federal prosecutors didn’t object last week.

The government said the five men were upset over coronavirus restrictions when they conspired to kidnap Whitmer, even scouting her second home in northern Michigan.

They’ve pleaded not guilty and claim to be victims of entrapment.

A sixth man, Ty Garbin, pleaded guilty and was recently sentenced to slightly more than six years in prison.