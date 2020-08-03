July 31 LDH update: 120,846 COVID-19 cases reported in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Aug. 3, 2020, UPDATE: The Louisiana Department of Health has updated its website to reflect the latest number of positives and will continue to update its website at 12 p.m. each day except Saturdays.

As of Monday, 120,846 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed.

There are 1,496 people hospitalized and 230 relying on ventilators.

There have been 3,910 deaths statewide.

Presumed recovered cases have reached 74,246 as of July 27, 2020.

Returning to work guidance

The Department has issued guidance for essential workers returning to work post-COVID-19 recovery.

While older individuals and those with underlying medical conditions are at greater risk, everyone can become exposed to COVID-19 and must be vigilant to protect their health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some of the serious chronic health conditions include heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.

Everyone is warned to take the necessary precautions to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and stay safe and healthy. These precautions include: