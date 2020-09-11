Lubbock, TX – Just one in five workers use their lunch break to actually eat lunch every day – with others using the time to catch up on personal errands and browse social media instead.

A study found 46 percent of those polled find their job is simply too busy to take time out of their day to rejuvenate, whereas 15 per cent get so side-tracked they FORGET to take a break or lunch break.

Another 13 percent claimed the culture of their workplace makes them feel as though they shouldn’t have a break, with one in 10 even feeling guilty for having some time to themselves.

37 percent said they don’t know what to do with their time so they just don’t bother to take a lunch break.

And nearly one in 10 don’t have the right tools at their disposal if they were to do more enjoyable activities, such as playing games on a laptop or headphones to listen to music in peace.

People would prefer to spend their downtime with things like watching episodes of their favourite series, playing computer games and even getting creative by painting, drawing or making music on a device.

43 percent will usually spend their allocated break time at their desk or work area, with just a fifth stepping away to chill in the designated break area.

As a result, seven in 10 confessed to checking work emails or taking calls during their lunch time, rather than enjoying themselves.

But although the average worker is allowed as long as 40 minutes to take a break from work, employees are only taking a third of this time with less than a quarter of an hour a day spent taking a rest.

A third would like to be able to spend more time stretching their legs and going for a walk during this time, while a fifth want to listen to music more often. And to give them something to do, more than a fifth would also happily attend a virtual event or seminar during their break, all from the comfort of their own home.