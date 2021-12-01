K-State football announces 2022 schedule

Kansas State running back Jacardia Wright (9) runs onto the field with teammates before an NCAA college football game against Nevada Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas State Wildcats are getting ready to hear which bowl game they will be playing in to end their season, but are also preparing for next season.

The Wildcats’ leading sack artist and rusher, Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Deuce Vaughn, respectively, played a game of the whisper challenge as they guessed who their opponents would be next year as they look to build on their success of 2021.

KSU will host the Missouri Tigers as part of their non-conference schedule on September 10 and will open Big 12 play on September 24 in Norman, Oklahoma against the Sooners.

The Wildcats will end the regular season with the Sunflower Showdown against the Kansas Jayhawks at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

