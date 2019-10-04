KAMC Good Morning Lubbock morning brief, October 4

Happy Friday! Today it looks like Fall decided to finally make somewhat of an appearance in the South Plains! Tune in to KAMC right now to see your full forecast!

Here are some top stories for your Friday:

Bart Reagor was ordered by a jury on Thursday to pay $53 million to Ford Motor Credit Company, the full amount asked by Ford.

Raid results in kilos of cocaine, heroin from Lubbock man described as fitness business owner.

A Lubbock woman’s battle with the city continues after a car crash with a police officer.

For more stories, you can watch Good Morning Lubbock right now on KAMC or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a wonderful day!