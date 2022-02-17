KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You might want to check the deed to your house if you live in Missouri. A Kansas City family got the shock of their lives when they learned they were no longer the owner of their home.

“I mean this was our parents’ home,” said Linda Peak, referring to a house at 8303 Brooklyn Avenue that had been left to her and her siblings after her parents passed away.

This past November, the siblings found a buyer for the $45,000 house. But before the sale could go through a title company discovered the house had already been sold to someone else.

In October, a man the family had never met, filed a deed at the Jackson County Courthouse claiming he had bought the home from them.

“It’s all forged information,” said Peak’s sister Crystal Goff. “He stole our home.”

Stealing a home is surprisingly easy in Missouri. It’s such a big problem that several years ago the Missouri Legislature made the crime a felony, but even that didn’t stop the guy that took Peak’s and Goff’s home.

His name is listed on the deed at Ovonjae Tatium. Problem Solvers found a mugshot of him from one of his several arrests. He’s been convicted on charges ranging from theft to drunken driving, according to court records.

Peak and her sister reported Tatium to Kansas City Police and that’s how they learned he was one busy guy.

“We found out that he had five or six more that he had (bought) all in the same day,” she said. At least he claimed to have bought the houses, according to property records.

On paper, Tatium is a Kansas City real estate tycoon.

The deed he filed claiming to own Peak’s and Goff’s house is clearly not the work of an expert forger. For starters, Peak’s name is misspelled. It’s listed as Park.

“I would never write my name wrong,” she said shaking her head in disbelief.

The Kansas City address where Tatium claims on the deed to live, 6619 Indiana Avenue, doesn’t even exist.

Tatium has also laid claim to a house at 7129 Tracy Avenue that he said was sold to him by Marcellous Adams, according to property records. But Adams told FOX4 Problem Solvers that he never sold the house to Tatium. Adams said he has owned it for years and uses it as rental property. He has reported the theft to police.

Tatium also claimed he bought a house at 5911 The Paseo from a company called Powered Flight LLC. But there is no such company registered with the Missouri Secretary of State’s office. The deed listed the company’s address as Harrison, Missouri. There is no town called Harrison in Missouri.

Another home near 98th Street and Bennington Avenue that Tatium has laid claim to, stands out as an eyesore on a street of well-tended homes. A neighbor, who didn’t want to go on camera, said the home’s last owner died several years ago.

Property records show Tatium bought the house last year from Thomas Miles, a man who has been featured on Problem Solvers multiple times accused of stealing homes.

FOX4 Problem Solvers has tried repeatedly to find Tatium to get his side. We’ve visited every address he has listed and even talked to his father who he shares a name with. The father said he hadn’t spoken to his son in months, but promised to track him down and let him know we were trying to reach him. We never heard from him.

Police are also looking for Tatium. He has a warrant out for his arrest for not showing up to court on a DWI charge.

Meanwhile, Peak and her sister have had to hire an attorney to help them prove in court they are the actual owners of their house. The main reason they shared their story with FOX4 Problem Solvers was to warn others. If it happened to them, it could happen to you.