Kansas Jayhawks look to keep building, announce 2022 schedule

LAWRENCE, KANSAS – NOVEMBER 06: Head coach Lance Leipold and the Kansas Jayhawks run out of the tunnel prior to the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on November 06, 2021 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks are looking to continue building and growing in 2022.

After a 2 win season that saw victories over South Dakota and a huge upset win over Texas, the Jayhawks, led by head coach Lance Leipold, have their sights set on next season.

KU will open Big 12 play on the road September 10 against West Virginia in the middle of their non-conference schedule.

The following week on September 17, they will travel to future-Big 12 opponent Houston.

The Jayhawks will travel to Manhattan, Kansas for the last game of the season against the Kansas State Wildcats in the Sunflower Showdown.

