Kansas names Buffalo’s Lance Leipold as next Jayhawks football coach

PISCATAWAY, NJ – SEPTEMBER 22: Head Coach Lance Leipold of the Buffalo Bulls looks on against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first quarter at HighPoint.com Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas has announced Lance Leipold as the new head football coach.

Leipold was the head coach of the University of Buffalo Bulls since 2015 and won the MAC Coach of the Year award in 2018 and 2020.

At the University of Buffalo, Leipold had a 37-33 record and led the Bulls to three consecutive bowl games from 2018 to 2020.

Prior to his time with Buffalo, Leipold spent eight seasons as the head coach of NCAA Division III side Wisconsin-Whitewater, his alma mater.

Under Leipold, the Warhawks appeared in seven NCAA Division III Championships and won six of them.

He finished his tenure in Whitewater with a 109-6 record.

Leipold replaces former head coach Les Miles, who mutually parted ways with Kansas after allegations of inappropriate behavior and sexual misconduct arose from his time at Louisiana State University.

Emmett Jones served as interim head coach during the search for Miles’ replacement.

The firing of Miles also led to the departure of Athletic Director Jeff Long. Long was succeeded by Travis Goff who began his search for a new Jayhawk football coach from day one.

“I’ve got to listen to the individuals who know a lot more than I do today about where Kansas football is at, the state of that roster, the mindset of the student-athletes,” Goff said.

Leipold is the sixth football coach hire in the 21st century for the Jayhawks who are coming off their second winless season in six years.