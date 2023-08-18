TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Kid Rock was spotted apparently drinking a Bud Light Thursday night, months after calling for a boycott, according to TMZ.

TMZ obtained a photo and video that appears to show Kid Rock holding the can of Bud Light while at a Colt Ford show at Skydeck in Nashville. Other users on X, formerly known as Twitter, have posted photos from other angles.

Many X users were mocking Kid Rock, calling him a “hypocrite” and a “poser.”

Kid Rock went viral in April for posting a video in which he shot up a bunch of Bud Light cans in protest of the company partnering with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

“The former rocker seemed pretty relaxed as he clutched the blue can, taking sips while chatting and laughing with some friends,” TMZ reported. “Unclear if there were other beer options available, but Kid Rock’s choice seems pretty shocking considering how hard he went in on the brand earlier this year.”

Anheuser-Busch InBev, which owns Bud Light, said its total U.S. market share for all brands fell more than 5% to 36.9% in April, but then remained stable from the end of April through the end of June. Some of the company’s brands, like Busch Lite and Michelob Ultra, have gained U.S. market share.

Still, the Bud Light saga has been a costly one for the brewer. In June, Bud Light lost its place as America’s best-selling beer after more than two decades, slipping into second place behind Mexican lager Modelo Especial. InBev also owns Modelo, but in the U.S. the brand is imported and sold by Constellation Brands.

In the month ending July 22, Bud Light’s U.S. retail sales were down 26% compared to the same period a year ago, according to Nielsen data compiled by Bump Williams Consulting. Its year-over-year sales declines have been in the 25% to 30% range every month since the backlash began, the consulting company said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.