Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Sept. 26-Oct. 2

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, September 27 & Thursday, September 30 — 3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 767-3300.

Pumpkin Mason Jar Craft at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, September 27 — 7:00 PM

Decorating for Fall doesn’t have to be hard or expensive! Come to Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Ave. to make your own pumpkin centerpiece or decoration out of a mason jar. This is an adult program. Call to register at 775-3362.

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9 th Street) — Tuesday, September 28, 10:30 a.m.

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, September 28, 11:30 a.m.

Groves Branch Library (5520 19 th Street) — Wednesday, September 29, 10:30 a.m.

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) –Thursday, September 30, 10:30 a.m.

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Tuesday, September 28 –10:30 AM

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, September 29 — 12:30 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Ave, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 775-3634.

Computer Basics at Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, September 29 — 5:00 PM

We are so excited to announce the return of beginner’s computer classes for adults! For the next five weeks at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, we will be holding free classes on computer basics every Wednesday at 5:00 PM. Each week will focus on a different topic:

September 29 – Computer Basics

October 6 – Basics of Internet

October 13 – Basics of Email

October 20 – Basics of Microsoft Word

October 27 – Saving Files with Google Drive

“Crafty Kids” with Lubbock Public Library

Wednesday, September 29 –10:30 AM

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for a fun craft tutorial for kids.

Nerf Wars at Mahon Library

Friday, October 1 — 6:30 PM

Battle in the library after-hours in this special Humans vs. Zombies edition of Nerf Wars at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. This is an all-ages event, but children under 12 must play as part of a family unit. We will provide generic darts, but you must bring your own 254Nerf equipment. For more information, call 775-2835.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

The library is pleased to announce in-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are:

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Saturday, October 2, 1 to 5 p.m.

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Saturday, October 2, 1 to 5 p.m.

GED Classes at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, October 2 –10:00 AM

Literacy Lubbock will have a brand new and free GED class meeting at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. This class will give you the tips and tricks you need to pass the GED test! You must be enrolled with Literacy Lubbock to attend. Enrollment is free! For more information, contact Literacy Lubbock at 775-3634

“Ready to Read” at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, October 2 — 2:00 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive for a special storytime for families with children age 5 and under. Each family will receive a free book to take home. For more information, call 767-3300.

