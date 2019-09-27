Labradoodle creator says he regrets ‘Frankenstein’s monster’

National
A close-up view of a cute chocolate Australian labradoodle dog as they smile into the camera.

(CNN) – They may be cute and fluffy to some, but the creator of Labradoodles says this animal is his biggest regret.

Wally Conron first bred a labrador and a poodle in 1989 to help a man who was allergic to dogs.

But he says a trend for designer dogs began after that, and he may have opened Pandora’s box and released “Frankenstein’s monster.”

Conron says people have gone too far with cross-breeding and they don’t think about the consequences.

Labradoodles are said to develop health problems like eye disease and hip problems.

