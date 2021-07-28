Latest number of reported COVID-19 cases in PA

This is an ongoing story. We will update this post weekly as information becomes available.

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — On Wednesday, July 28, the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed an additional 645 positive cases of COVID-19. This brings the statewide total of positive cases to 1,222,302.

The department is now reporting a total of 27,838 COVID-19 related deaths.

As of Wednesday, 62.5% of the adult population has been fully vaccinated in Pennsylvania with a seven-day moving average of more than 12,350 people per day receiving vaccinations.

There are 4,894,375 tests that have come back negative to date.

In December, the daily increases were the highest they have ever been since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

The Department of Health has made the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases known by Zip Code, narrowing data down from the county level. View that map by clicking here and clicking the zip code tab under the map.

In March, a stay-at-home order was issued for the state that has since expired.

