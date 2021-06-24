Law license suspended: nationally-known attorney Rudy Giuliani ordered to cease practicing law

FILE – In this Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani pauses while addressing supporters of President Donald Trump during a Columbus Day gathering at a Trump campaign field office in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma, File)

NEW YORK — The New York Supreme Court suspended the law license of Rudolph “Rudy” Giuliani, who is a former federal prosecutor and personal lawyer of President Donald Trump on Thursday.

The order said in part, “[Giuliani] is commanded to desist and refrain from the practice of law in any form …”

The following is a portion of the order:

… We conclude that there is uncontroverted evidence that respondent communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump’s failed effort at reelection in 2020. These false statements were made to improperly bolster respondent’s narrative that due to widespread voter fraud, victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen from his client. We conclude that respondent’s conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law, pending further proceedings before the Attorney Grievance Committee