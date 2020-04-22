Lawmakers support release of non-violent migrants detained in Texas and NM

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — El Paso state lawmakers support the release of detained non-violent migrants to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and a possible collapse of the local healthcare system.
In a letter addressed to the local heads of three federal immigration enforcement agencies, the legislators expressed concerns about reports of detainees and agents coming down with the disease and lack of information regarding the agencies’ health safety protocols.
“Due to the increased spread of COVID-19, we urge ICE and CBP to coordinate with local governments, public health agencies, hospitals and other area stakeholders to plan for both the release of non-violent detainees as well as protocols for spread of COVID-19 within your facilities,” says the letter signed by five state representatives and state Sen. Jose Rodriguez, D-El Paso, who shared it with the public.
The lawmakers say they know of four U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents testing positive for the virus earlier this month, in addition to one employee and one detainee at the Otero County Processing Center in Chaparral, N.M., and five detainees at the El Paso Processing Center.
El Paso recorded 540 cases of COVID-19 as of April 20, 38 persons hospitalized and 13 on intensive care.
“Alarmingly, we have had significant double-digit increases in the past week, which suggests that the local rate of infection is increasing rapidly,” the letter said. “If these cases were to lead to an outbreak at Otero or the El Paso Processing Center or another facility where detainees are held, our local health care system would reach a breaking point within days.”
The lawmakers said El Paso-area nonprofits are ready to assist the migrants with relocation if the federal agencies release them.
The legislators also asked CBP, the Border Patrol and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for details about their COVID-19 protocols, which they say have not been shared.
“Legal representatives have shared testimonials from detainees who report a lack of personal protection equipment at any facility, no social distancing, unhygienic condition and that cases of COVID-19 among detainees and staff are not adequately investigated,” the letter says.
The letter was signed by state representatives Mary E. Gonzalez, Joseph E. Moody, Cesar J. Blanco, Lina Ortega and Art Fierro, all Democrats representing El Paso districts.
Border Report contacted ICE and CBP regarding the allegations and is awaiting a response.
