Lawyer: Giuliani associate’s documents turned over to the House

by: MICHAEL BIESECKER

FILE – In this Dec. 2, 2019, file photo, Lev Parnas arrives at court in New York. Parnas, a close associate of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has provided a trove of text messages and photos to the House committee leading the impeachment inquiry. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C.– A close associate of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has provided a trove of text messages and photos to the House committee leading the impeachment inquiry.

Joseph Bondy, the lawyer for Lev Parnas, tweeted Monday that they had “worked through the night” to provide data from two of his client’s smartphones to the House Intelligence Committee.

The Democrat-led committee subpoenaed Parnas for documents on Oct. 10, the day after news broke that he and business partner Igor Fruman had been arrested by federal authorities while trying to board a one-way flight to Europe.

