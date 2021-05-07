Legendary Louisiana entertainer says goodbye to touring

FILE – In this Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 file photo, Singer Aaron Neville performs during A Concert For Island Relief at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Fans of the sweet, melodic sounds of New Orleans’ legendary vocalist Aaron Neville won’t have many opportunities to hear him live from now on. In posts Tuesday, May 4, 2021 on his official website and via social media, Neville announced his official retirement from touring.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – I don’t know much, but I know that one famous musician is making a big announcement.

It is the end of an era in American R&B and soul music.

Louisiana native Aaron Neville is calling it a day and ending his touring career.

Neville made the announcement on Facebook:

The 80-year-old musician has garnered many accolades including Grammy’s, Academy of Country Music Awards, Dove Awards and a place in the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame.

Neville recorded music for almost 60 years with his last release being Apache in 2016.

The entertainer is probably best known for his duets with Linda Ronstadt in the early 1990’s.