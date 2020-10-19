List of businesses that will stay closed on Thanksgiving

(WJW) — Adding to the list of the unexpected this year, many major retailers and other businesses are staying closed on Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving falls on Nov. 26 this year, and for the first time in a long time, Black Friday will actually begin on Friday.

Here’s a list of businesses that aren’t opening their doors on the holiday, according to BlackFriday.com:

ACADEMY SPORTS + OUTDOORS

The store has traditionally remained closed on Thanksgiving Day to give “team members and customers time to have fun and make memories with family and friends,” the company said in an email and will do the same this year.

The store has not announced Black Friday hours.

BED BATH & BEYOND

Bed Bath & Beyond is citing safety concerns due to coronavirus for staying closed for Thanksgiving 2020.

The company announced Aug. 3 it would stay closed for the holiday and hasn’t announced hours for Black Friday.

BEST BUY

Best Buy announced in July that customers could shop on the app and online but that it’s brick-and-mortar locations would be closed on Thanksgiving. The company hasn’t announced hours for Black Friday but has said its holiday deals would start in early November.

BOSCOV’S

The company CEO Jim Boscov said this year “has reinforced the importance of family.” Boscov said he wanted customers and coworkers to enjoy an uninterrupted Thanksgiving meal.

DICK’S SPORTING GOODS

Dick’s Sporting Goods announced in July it would remain closed on Thanksgiving.

The stores will keep traditional hours on Wednesday.

Black Friday hours have not been announced.

FOOT LOCKER

Customers can expect regular shopping hours on Nov. 25, but the stores will stay closed on Thanksgiving Day.

HOME DEPOT

Home Depot historically has remained closed on Thanksgiving and will do the same this year.

They say Black Friday will be online and in stores and will start in early November to avoid “the frenzied shopping.”

JCPENNEY

The company announced over the summer that its stores would be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

JCPenney CEO Jill Soltau said in a statement, “Our extraordinary associates have demonstrated their warrior spirit through their courage and unwavering commitment to serve our customers.”

KOHL’S

Kohl’s cited safety concerns due to coronavirus for their reasons to remain closed on Thanksgiving.

MACY’S

Macy’s is a Thanksgiving tradition for some people.

They had been one of the stores opening earlier and earlier on Thanksgiving.

This year, the stores will remain closed.

The company says people can find the best deals on their website and app.

OFFICE DEPOT/OFFICE MAX

Office Depot has traditionally stayed closed on Thanksgiving and will do the same this year.

SAM’S CLUB

Sam’s Club is owned by Walmart Inc. Both Sam’s and Walmart locations will remain closed on Thanksgiving.

SIMON PROPERTY GROUP

Simon Property Group announced all its locations would be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

TARGET

“This isn’t the year for crowds,” the company said in a statement over the summer.

All stores will remain closed on Thanksgiving.

ULTA

The company announced stores would keep traditional hours on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and close for Thanksgiving. Holiday store hours haven’t been announced.

WALMART

One of the first companies to keep hours on holidays, Walmart was one of the first to announce it would remain closed for Thanksgiving this year.

The company will keep traditional hours on Wednesday. Black Friday hours have not been announced.