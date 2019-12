WASHINGTON D.C. — The House Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Friday.

A vote was previously expected to happen Thursday, but in a surprising turn of events, Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) sent the committee to recess at 11:15 p.m. ET after 13 hours of deliberations.

