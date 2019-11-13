LIVE coverage of impeachment hearings: testimony and a breakdown of the process

WASHINGTON – Congress holds its first public impeachment hearings Wednesday in the ongoing investigation into President Donald Trump.

Two witnesses are scheduled to testify: U.S. diplomat Bill Taylor and State Department official George Kent.

Taylor currently serves as the Chargé D’affaires for the U.S. State Department in Ukraine. Kent serves as Deputy Assistant Secretary in the European and Eurasian Bureau at the U.S. Department of State.

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff and Republican California Rep. Devin Nunes will lead the sessions. They’ll have 45 minutes each to question witnesses.

All other committee members will get 5 minutes each to do the same.

