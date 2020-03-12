REPLAY: President Trump speaks from Oval Office about ‘fight’ against coronavirus

WASHINGTON D.C. — On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is scheduled to address the nation from the Oval Office at 8:00 p.m. (CST).

He announced the address on his Twitter earlier in the day on Wednesday. He also tweeted that he was ready to put the full force of the federal government behind the fight against the coronavirus.

According the official Twitter account of the White House, the address will be about “our country’s fight against the global Coronavirus outbreak.”